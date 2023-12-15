'True gent' Roger Leadbeater was fatally stabbed while he was out walking his dog.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The investigation into the death of 74-year-old Roger Leadbeater who was killed in Sheffield earlier this year has now been closed, after the woman accused of murdering him passed away.

Mr Leadbeater was fatally stabbed while walking his beloved springer spaniel, Max, in parkland off Shortbrook Close in the Westfield area of Sheffield on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Emma Borowy of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, was charged with murder in the days following Roger’s death, and was subsequently remanded into custody.

74-year-old Roger Leadbeater was fatally stabbed while walking his beloved springer spaniel, Max, in parkland off Shortbrook Close in the Westfield area of Sheffield on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has today (Friday, December 15, 2023) confirmed that Ms Borowy died on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, adding that she was in custody at a West Yorkshire prison at the time of her death.

They continued: "Nobody else is being sought in connection with Roger’s death and the investigation has been closed.

"Files for the coroner will be prepared in relation to both deaths.

"Our thoughts remain with all those affected."

Both South Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Police have been asked to provide further information on the circumstances surrounding Ms Borowy's death. Tributes poured in for Mr Leadbeater following his death, with those who knew him describing him as a 'wonderful man' and a 'true gent'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Westfield community also came together to honour Mr Leadbeater's memory.

Through a GoFundMe page, a friendly football tournament, and a "massive" raffle made up of donated prizes, Roger's friends and neighbours have raised nearly £3,000 to help his family with funeral costs.