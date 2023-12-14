Armed police and a helicopter were sent to a house on Gleadless Road, Sheffield, in the early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armed police and a helicopter were sent to Gleadless, Sheffield, after a house was attacked this morning.

South Yorkshire Police officers arrived at Plowright Mount, in Gleadless, just after midnight, after they had received reports of two men damaging a house, and who were described as being in possession of what was thought to have been a gun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents described hearing shouts of “Police! Police! Don’t move!”. They also described seeing the police helicopter overhead.

Police were called to Gleadless

It turned out there was no gun - but there had been an attack on the front door of a house.

A man was arrested at the scene, but another was reported to have fled.

Police said in a statement: "Officers attended and found that two men had caused damage to the front door of the property. Further enquiries established that the men were not in possession of a firearm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One man, aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

"The second suspect fled the scene, and despite searches, could not be located."