Gleadless Road police incident: Armed police and helicopter called out as Sheffield house attacked
Armed police and a helicopter were sent to a house on Gleadless Road, Sheffield, in the early hours
Armed police and a helicopter were sent to Gleadless, Sheffield, after a house was attacked this morning.
South Yorkshire Police officers arrived at Plowright Mount, in Gleadless, just after midnight, after they had received reports of two men damaging a house, and who were described as being in possession of what was thought to have been a gun.
Residents described hearing shouts of “Police! Police! Don’t move!”. They also described seeing the police helicopter overhead.
It turned out there was no gun - but there had been an attack on the front door of a house.
A man was arrested at the scene, but another was reported to have fled.
Police said in a statement: "Officers attended and found that two men had caused damage to the front door of the property. Further enquiries established that the men were not in possession of a firearm.
"One man, aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
"The second suspect fled the scene, and despite searches, could not be located."
Police say enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist enquiries is asked to report it to police via calling 101, quoting incident number 4 of December 14, 2023.