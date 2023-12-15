Police have provided an update on their investigation into a tragic suspected murder at Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating a suspected murder in Gleadless Valley Sheffield, have started new tests to try to find out how the victim died.

Police were called to an area of green space near Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley, just over a week ago (Monday, December 4), following reports of concern for the safety of a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, the 41-year-old man, who has not been named, was already dead when police arrived. His family has been notified.

Police were unable to establish the cause of death following an initial post mortem examination, which was inconclusive.

But South Yorkshire Police told The Star in an update: "A post mortem examination to determine the cause of the death was conducted but proved inconclusive. Further tests are now being carried out to seek to establish a cause of death."

The force also confirmed that the incident remains a murder investigation, and that a man remained under arrest on suspicion of murder, and that enquiries were ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No one has yet been charged, and no further arrests have been made. The 46-year-old man who was arrested last week remains on bail.

Officers last week put out an appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via their online portal on the South Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 456 of 4 December 4 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.