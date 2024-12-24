Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 61-year-old man has been charged over two alleged incidents of indecent exposure in a popular Sheffield park.

Earlier this year, South Yorkshire Police released two separate e-fit appeals over two incidents of a grey-haired man reportedly ‘flashing’ women in Endcliffe Park.

A man has been charged over two incidents of indecent exposure in Sheffield's Endcliffe Park in February and April 2024. | Dean Atkins

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a man has been charged with two counts of committing or conspiring to commit, an act outraging public decency.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on February 17, 2025.

It comes after The Star asked South Yorkshire Police about a string of indecent exposure incidents in Endcliffe Park in the past two years that saw e-fit appeals published.

South Yorkshire Police said all of the following incidents are under investigation or on file pending further information coming to light.

A man was seen performing a “lewd act” in the park on May 10, 2023. He was described as “white, around 5ft 9ins tall, and was wearing dark clothing and a cap”. An e-fit appeal showed the man with grey/white hair.

Do you know this man? He is wanted for allegedly exposing himself in Sheffield's Endcliffe Park at around 11am on May 10. Please call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 353 of May 10.

Then, on September 20, 2023, a member of the public on a walk along the river in Endcliffe Park saw a man expose himself and “perform a lewd act.”

The man was described as “a white man, around 5ft 7ins tall and in his 70s”. He was also said to be clean shaven with short, grey hair.

Police released this e-fit appeal over an incident of indecent exposure on September 20, 2023. If you have information, call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number September 116 of September 20, 2023. | E-fit appeal

On September 12, 2024, two members of the public were walking when a man “shouted over to them while exposing himself at the side of the river”.

The man was described as “in his 50s and was said to have been wearing black joggers and a hoodie. He had short, grey hair and is believed to be roughly 6ft tall.”

On November 29, 2024, police were called to Endcliffe Park after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman and fled in the direction of Rustlings Road.

The man was described as “white, in his late 50s or early 60s, of average build, and with medium length white hair and a clean shaven face.”

South Yorkshire Police released this e-fit over an incident of indecent exposure on November 29, 2024. | South Yorkshire Police

There were also three incidents in 2017 for which South Yorkshire Police released an e-fit of a grey-haired man - two on August 16, and another on August 19.

South Yorkshire Police released this e-fit of a man wanted over three alleged incidents of indecent exposure in August 2017, ascribed to incident number 620 of August 16, 2017. | SYP

Last week, The Star reported how a victim of a flasher in Endcliffe Park in 2022 said South Yorkshire Police refused to alter her e-fit of the alleged perpetrator when she said he “looked like Paul Hollywood”.

She, was, however very clear that the man she saw in the Sheffield park was NOT ‘Bake Off’ star Paul Hollywood - only that the man had short grey hair and resembled the celebrity.

If you have any information about the incidents above, call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the incident numbers attached.