Endcliffe Park: Police probe underway after man exposed himself to woman at popular Sheffield park
Police are investigating after a man exposed himself in front of a woman at a popular Sheffield park.
The incident is alleged to have taken place at Endcliffe Park at around 6.22pm on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
South Yorkshire Police have today (Thursday, April 18, 2024) released details of the incident and this e-fit and photograph of a man they believe can assist with enquiries, as their investigation continues.
A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that a 50-year-old woman was in Endcliffe Park when an unknown man exposed himself.
“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man depicted in this e-fit image and photograph as he may be able to assist with the investigation.
“The man police would like to speak to is believed to be white, aged 50-60, stocky built and between 5ft 4 and 5ft 6 tall, with straight grey hair, and greying facial hair.
“Do you recognise this man?”
Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their website or by calling them on 101.
You can submit information to the force online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/.
Please quote incident number 734 of April 10, 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.