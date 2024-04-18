Endcliffe Park: Police probe underway after man exposed himself to woman at popular Sheffield park

It is hoped the man pictured in this e-fit and photograph can assist police with their investigation.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 18th Apr 2024, 15:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating after a man exposed himself in front of a woman at a popular Sheffield park.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at Endcliffe Park at around 6.22pm on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The man police would like to speak to in connection with the alleged Endcliffe Park exposure incident is believed to be white, aged 50-60, stocky built and between 5ft 4 and 5ft 6 tall, with straight grey hair, and greying facial hairThe man police would like to speak to in connection with the alleged Endcliffe Park exposure incident is believed to be white, aged 50-60, stocky built and between 5ft 4 and 5ft 6 tall, with straight grey hair, and greying facial hair
The man police would like to speak to in connection with the alleged Endcliffe Park exposure incident is believed to be white, aged 50-60, stocky built and between 5ft 4 and 5ft 6 tall, with straight grey hair, and greying facial hair
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have today (Thursday, April 18, 2024) released details of the incident and this e-fit and photograph of a man they believe can assist with enquiries, as their investigation continues.

A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that a 50-year-old woman was in Endcliffe Park when an unknown man exposed himself.

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man depicted in this e-fit image and photograph as he may be able to assist with the investigation.

“The man police would like to speak to is believed to be white, aged 50-60, stocky built and between 5ft 4 and 5ft 6 tall, with straight grey hair, and greying facial hair.

“Do you recognise this man?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their website or by calling them on 101.

You can submit information to the force online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/.

Please quote incident number 734 of April 10, 2024 when you get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:Police