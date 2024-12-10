Police have uncovered a cannabis farm, after raiding a house near Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers entered a house on Hunter House Road, near Hunter’s Bar roundabout, and seized both cannabis plants and a car which they believe to be linked to criminal activity.

The drugs raid was carried out by officers from South Yorkshire Police’s North West neighbourhood team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police seized who raided a house on Hunter House Road seized a car. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

A spokesman said in a statement: “A full, substantive hydroponic cannabis setup was located.

“A 29-year-old male was arrested, charged and remanded into custody for producing a controlled drug and is next due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in January 2025.

“The drugs were seized and the setup dismantled.

“We also seized a vehicle that was used to facilitate the criminal activity.”

Police are appealing for anyone with suspicions about drugs in their area to report their concerns to them by calling to 101 or the SYP online reporting portal.