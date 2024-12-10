Hunter's Bar police raid: Man arrested after 'drugs farm discovered' by Sheffield police

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 13:34 BST
Police have uncovered a cannabis farm, after raiding a house near Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park.

Officers entered a house on Hunter House Road, near Hunter’s Bar roundabout, and seized both cannabis plants and a car which they believe to be linked to criminal activity.

The drugs raid was carried out by officers from South Yorkshire Police’s North West neighbourhood team.

Police seized who raided a house on Hunter House Road seized a car. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

A spokesman said in a statement: “A full, substantive hydroponic cannabis setup was located.

“A 29-year-old male was arrested, charged and remanded into custody for producing a controlled drug and is next due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in January 2025.

“The drugs were seized and the setup dismantled.

“We also seized a vehicle that was used to facilitate the criminal activity.”

Police are appealing for anyone with suspicions about drugs in their area to report their concerns to them by calling to 101 or the SYP online reporting portal.

