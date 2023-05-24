Police have released an E-fit image of a man wanted for allegedly exposing himself in a Sheffield park.

The unidentified male was reportedly first spotted at around 11am on May 10 in Endcliffe Park close to the exit of Oakbrook Road. Here, they were seen exposing themselves and committing a ‘lewd act’.

He then reportedly left the park onto Oakbrook Road, before leaving the area in an unknown direction. Officers attended but were unable to locate the man.

Now, with the help of the witness, officers have produced an E-fit image of a suspect they are keen to identify.

Do you know this man? He is wanted for allegedly exposing himself in Sheffield's Endcliffe Park at around 11am on May 10. Please call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 353 of May 10.

Do you know this man? He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, and was wearing dark clothing and a cap.

Anyone with information that could help enquiries can contact South Yorkshire Police using their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 353 of May 10.