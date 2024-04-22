Endcliffe Park Sheffield: Police investigation after man exposes himself to 55-year-old woman in park
South Yorkshire Police are investigating reports of indecent exposure after a man exposed himself to a woman in a popular Sheffield park.
The 55-year-old woman was walking through Endcliffe Park on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, when at 7.20am an unknown man standing at the parks Riverdale Road entrance exposed himself.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, but police have now issued an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.
He is described as being white, in his 50s and of a stocky build. His is believed to be roughly 5ft 10ins tall, clean shaven, with short, grey hair and a square-shaped head.
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 159 of February 7, 2024.
Earlier this month, police released an e-fit of another unknown man following a similar incident in Endcliffe Park on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
At 6.22pm, a 50-year-old woman was in the park when an unknown man exposed himself. He was described as white, aged 50-60 and between 5ft 4ins and 5ft 6ins tall. He is said to have straight grey hair and greying facial hair.
Police believe this other man may be able to help with enquiries into the incident in February.
Anyone who recognises this man should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 734 of April 10, 2024.