Endcliffe Park Sheffield: Police investigation after man exposes himself to 55-year-old woman in park

It is one of two incidents of indecent exposure in Endcliffe Park in 2024.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 12:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police are investigating reports of indecent exposure after a man exposed himself to a woman in a popular Sheffield park.

The 55-year-old woman was walking through Endcliffe Park on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, when at 7.20am an unknown man standing at the parks Riverdale Road entrance exposed himself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, but police have now issued an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

South Yorkshire Police would like to identify this man. It is reported a 55-year-old woman was in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, when a man on Riverdale Road exposed himself.South Yorkshire Police would like to identify this man. It is reported a 55-year-old woman was in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, when a man on Riverdale Road exposed himself.
South Yorkshire Police would like to identify this man. It is reported a 55-year-old woman was in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, when a man on Riverdale Road exposed himself.

He is described as being white, in his 50s and of a stocky build. His is believed to be roughly 5ft 10ins tall, clean shaven, with short, grey hair and a square-shaped head.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 159 of February 7, 2024.

Earlier this month, police released an e-fit of another unknown man following a similar incident in Endcliffe Park on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

South Yorkshire Police released these images in April 2024 following a similar incident of indecent exposure. It is believed this man may be able to help with another incident of indecent exposure in February 2024.South Yorkshire Police released these images in April 2024 following a similar incident of indecent exposure. It is believed this man may be able to help with another incident of indecent exposure in February 2024.
South Yorkshire Police released these images in April 2024 following a similar incident of indecent exposure. It is believed this man may be able to help with another incident of indecent exposure in February 2024.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 6.22pm, a 50-year-old woman was in the park when an unknown man exposed himself. He was described as white, aged 50-60 and between 5ft 4ins and 5ft 6ins tall. He is said to have straight grey hair and greying facial hair.

Police believe this other man may be able to help with enquiries into the incident in February.

Anyone who recognises this man should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 734 of April 10, 2024.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceEndcliffe ParkPoliceSheffield