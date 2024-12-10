Ice cream given green light to stay parked up next to popular Sheffield park
Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee has decided to approve the application for a new licence for Cuneo’s Ice Cream Van on Rustlings Road, adjacent to Endcliffe Park despite a number of objections.
Cuneo’s has been trading on the spot for quite some time now but there are now two businesses selling ice cream inside Endcliffe Park – a vendor close to the play area and the main Endcliffe Park Cafe (which operates between 9am to 6pm in the summer and 9am to 4pm in the winter with extended weekend times).
As Endcliffe Park is a charity and the sole trustee, the council, has the responsibility to protect its income, the council’s parks and countryside service said it objected on the grounds that due to Cuneo’s, the park is losing money – the park is said to lose £15,000 a year as a direct result.
In a letter sent to the committee, the service said: “This application for an ice cream van adjacent to the park is particularly significant as it is affecting a charitable trust with very limited income sources and established retailers.
“There are currently two other ice cream vendors within Endcliffe Park, one an ice cream van which parks adjacent to the playground area, the second, being Endcliffe Park Café, which sells ice cream as part of its offer.”
It added having another street trader operating adjacent to Endcliffe Park selling the same food products “conflicts with established arrangements with two operators, both of whom pay market rental value for their sites and are, we feel, entitled to enjoy a fair-trading environment in return”.
At the meeting, representatives of the parks and countryside service said they did not want to put anyone out of business, they only wanted to protect the businesses located and working inside the park.
Two local residents also submitted objections to the council raising concerns about air pollution, noise pollution and parking.
A document uploaded ahead of the meeting explains that the applicant “has not received any complaints of this trader in the past 12 months” and he has confirmed their trading vehicle is a low-emission Euro 6 compliant vehicle.