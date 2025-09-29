Cars banned at popular viewpoint on South Street, Sheffield, to combat drugs, crowds, noise and litter
A section of South Street is set to be closed to traffic to prevent cars parking up late into the night.
The spot is famous for incredible views across the city centre but notorious for attracting dozens of cars, crowds and huge amounts of litter.
Residents have also complained about drug taking and drug dealing. In July 2022, a man was stabbed in a fight on South Street.
Laura Moynahan, councillor for Manor & Castle, announced concrete planters were set to be installed at either end of a section directly above the Sheffield Amphitheatre, near Sheffield station.
She wrote: “This part of South Street will soon be blocked off with concrete planters…Thanks to local Park Hill residents for lobbying for this and for their designs to turn the area into Skyeline Pocket Park eventually.”
Sam Gregory posted that the site was believed to be popular because it offered “good visibility as to whether the police were coming and there were multiple exits for a quick get-away.”
He added: “Our hope is that this means the whole area will become unattractive to them as South Street is a 'dead end'. But this is what we want to test out with the temporary road closure, which is why it'll take place on an experimental basis.”
In 2021, The Star reported a CCTV camera was being installed to tackle drug-taking and nuisance which had plagued the area for years.
Residents had been calling on Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Police to act for some time.
It was claimed that increased police patrols had so far done little to address the issue, so it was hoped CCTV would help.
Opened in 2011, the South Street Amphitheatre was part of an £800,000 plan to regenerate the area behind Sheffield Midland station and create a green corridor from Victoria Quays to Norfolk Park.