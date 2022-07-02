The man, who has been described by South Yorkshire Police as being aged in his 30s, suffered injuries in the incident on South Street, Park Hill, which has been described as a busy road.

Police are today investigating and have appealed for witnesses to help them track with their enquiries, which are continuing.

A man was taken to hospital last night after being stabbed in a ‘serious incident’ on South Street, Park Hill, Sheffield, last night. Picture: Google

Emergency services were called at around 10.34pm last night, Friday, July 1 to reports that a man had been found injured.

Police who attended said when they arrived it was discovered the man, aged in his 30s, had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital, believed to be the Northern General, for treatment, where his injuries were found to be not life-threatening.

The detective who is leading the investigation this afternoon made an appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Det Chief Insp Eleanor Welsh, of Sheffield CID, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who has information that could help us to please come forward.

“This was a serious incident on a busy road in Sheffield. If you witnessed it or saw suspicious activity in the area at the time please contact us.”

Anyone who wants to come forward with information is being asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident number 1011 of July 1.