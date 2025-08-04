Sheffield could be set for a ring road for bikes, under latest plans drawn up for transport in the city.

It is one of a number of measures proposed in a consultation document published by Sheffield Council, aimed at improving the city’s cycle network.

A cyclist near Sheffield city centre. Photo: National World | NW

The document, the authority’s City Centre Access and Movement Plan, looks at plans for transport in the city centre over the next 15 years, and outlines plans which will include changes to the main Pond Street bus station.

You can can read the full document and give the council your views on the plans here.

It states the council wants to create a ‘cycling inner ring road’ within the city’s main inner ring road which cars use.

The document says the cycling ring road would ensure the city centre was accessible by bike from all directions.

A map published in the report shows it using Upper Allan Street, Shepherd Street, Kelham Island, Bridge Street, then an existing cycle lane at River Sheaf Walk towards the railway station.

The council's map showing the proposed bike ring road. Photo: Sheffield Council. | Sheffield Council

It also indicates the path taking in Young Street, near the bottom of The Moor.

The plan also includes completing a north to south cycling ‘spine’ through the city centre, connecting West Bar, Pinstone Street and Charter Row; and redesigning the Bramall Lane and Moore Street roundabouts, at either end of St Mary’s Gate, for cycle routes into the revamped Moorfoot, which is set to have a park area,

It would look to connect the east of Sheffield to the city centre with a new pedestrian and cycle bridge south of the station; and bring in an east to west cycle corridor on Portobello Street and Division Street, avoiding West Street because of the trams.

They also want to create new cycling connections through Furnace Hill and Neepsend as new residential developments replace industrial land uses; and create parking for bikes.

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chairman of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, at Sheffield City Council, said: “Our city centre is one of Sheffield’s greatest assets. It’s the beating economic and cultural heart of England’s fourth largest city – welcoming growing numbers of residents, workers and visitors, day and night.

“As more people live, work and spend time here, demand for travel into and around the city centre will grow. To meet that demand, we need more attractive, reliable and space-efficient ways of getting around – so people can enjoy everything the city centre has to offer without creating more congestion.

“This plan responds directly to what you told us, setting out clear proposals for the next 15 years. It’s a shared vision – shaped by residents, businesses and the council – and supported by councillors from across the city.

“Delivering it will require bold choices, major investment, and working closely with you to get it right. Together, we can deliver the city centre transport network Sheffield needs – and deserves.”

Teams from Sheffield City Council will be on hand on three separate dates to chat about the plan and listen to feedback. Anyone can come along on the following dates:

The Moor Market – Thursday, August 7, 10am to 3pm

The Winter Garden – Wednesday, August 20, 10am to 3pm

The Moor Market – Friday, September 5, 10am to 3pm.