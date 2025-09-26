A car park and drop-off area at Sheffield station are set to be closed to the public in a bid to combat crippling congestion.

The set down zone near the station building will be for private hire cars only and people arriving by car will instead use a new 30-minute zone on Cross Turner Street, which is currently a taxi rank.

The adjacent short-stay car park will be converted to ‘blue badge and contractor’ only. Black cabs will be the only vehicles allowed right up to the covered turning circle by the station doors.

The drop-off area at Sheffield station is set to be closed to the public. | nw

Meanwhile, under a new gyratory system, access for all vehicles will change to Fornham Street, off the A61 Suffolk Road, and Turner Street will become one-way, with two lanes exiting on to Suffolk Road.

The Star understands the changes are set to be introduced by the end of this year and will be enforced by number plate recognition cameras.

The short-stay car park will be converted to ‘blue badge and contractor’ only. | nw

It comes after years of complaints about congestion at the station which sees black cabs, Ubers and private cars fight for space at busy times.

Only yesterday, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said the railway station was a “mess” which had to be sorted.

A new public drop-off zone will be created on Cross Turner Street. | nw

He told the BBC: "When I was a kid the station worked perfectly, then they changed it around. They improved the station massively but the way you come around that corner to the station is ridiculous.”

Hafeas Rehman, chair of Sheffield Taxi Trade Association, acknowledged some passengers would now have further to walk but he believed the changes would cut congestion.

Traffic chaos at Sheffield station. | nw

“We have had this problem for at least 10 years, which was itself an attempt to end congestion.

“We are pleased with the proposal drawn up by East Midlands Railway which should make it easier going in and out.

Cabbies called for road changes at Sheffield station. | NW

“At other interchanges around the country people have to walk much further compared to Sheffield, even after moving the drop-off to Cross Turner Street.”

An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “We are currently working through a revised scheme with the council and taxi driver representatives. More information will be shared once timescales are finalised.”