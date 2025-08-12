The coolest places to live in Sheffield - according to Star readers
Readers of The Star have shared their opinions on where they think the coolest place to live is.
The Hillsborough area of Sheffield was seen to be a popular contender.
Lynsey Wales thinks that people from this area are ‘lovely’, she said: “Hillsborough has the most friendly people, down to earth, lovely local Yorkshire folk, I wouldn’t live anywhere else.
“The countryside is 10 minutes away by car.”
Brian Hallam agrees with the sentiment and says he will ‘never leave the place’, despite being from Norfolk Park originally.
Readers generally agree that what makes somewhere to live ‘cool’ is the community that lives there.
Laura Bonnington said the coolest place to live is Broomhall, where she has lived for seven years.
She said: “I honestly wouldn’t move if I won the lottery! A proper community.”
Darren Arthur thinks Parson Cross is a ‘fantastic place to live’ because of the community feel it has.
Sheffield is also loved for its beautiful green spaces it has to offer, and that the Peaks are only a bus journey away.
Some readers value this factor and think nature is a big reason why places in Sheffield are ‘cool’ to live in.
Stocksbridge was mentioned for this very reason, Rob Seymour said: “We’re surrounded by beautiful countryside, need I say more.”
BobbyTurner also said: “Stocksbridge is really improving and going up.”
Whilst some shared why they think the place they live is the coolest, others were nostalgic and reflected on past homes.
Jo Barnes said: “I’ve lived in a few places in Sheffield, but no lie, Sedan Street was the best!”
She said the group of kids had ‘respect’ and ‘consideration for the neighbourhood’.
“That was in 2007 so it’s probably a bit different now.”
Kelham Island has long held the title of Sheffield’s trendiest neighbourhood thanks to its fantastic array of independent pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants.
It was named as one of the world's 51 coolest neighbourhoods in 2022 by Time Out.
In 2020, Condé Nast Traveller magazine selected Sharrow Vale as one of the country’s must-see places for people to visit once the coronavirus lockdown ended.
Last month, a Sheffield district that fell on ‘hard times’ following the decline of the steel industry has been earmarked for 3,000 homes was predicted to become one of the city’s “coolest” areas.
Mark Canning, head of area at Homes England for South and East Yorkshire said: “Attercliffe is now at the forefront of Sheffield’s ‘new wave’ of urban transformation, with the area being reimagined as a vibrant, eco-conscious community.
“Attercliffe’s revival blends Sheffield’s industrial roots with a bold, green future. As the city’s next hotspot, it mirrors Sheffield’s global, green and growing strategy by fostering innovation, sustainability and community.
“Like Kelham Island, Attercliffe is set to become one of Sheffield’s coolest, most forward-thinking neighbourhoods.
“As Sheffield grows in confidence, proud of its heritage but boldly embracing the future, Attercliffe mirrors this momentum – where innovation, nature and urban life unite in a place designed for growth and adventure.”
Our reporter, Ciara Healy, took a stroll through Kelham Island to find out why it is loved so much – find out what she thought and watch her video here.