Police are hunting a quad bike rider who reportedly ran over an eight-year-old boy in a hit-and-run in Barnsley.

The incident took place at 5.15pm on Sunday (October 26) when the boy and his mother were walking along Crookes Lane, Carlton.

A boy, aged 8, was hospitalised with a bleed on the brain after he was knocked down by a hit-and-run quad bike rider on Crookes Lane in Carlton, Barnsley. | Google Maps

South Yorkshire Police said the youngster was struck by a quad bike that “swerved and hit the boy.”

The rider was on one of two quad bikes travelling in the direction of Carlton Village Working Men’s Club.

The boy was knocked to the ground and hit his head. The rider of the bike briefly stopped and then fled the scene.

Police said the injured yuoung boy was rushed to hospital, where it was discovered he had suffered a bleed on the brain.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or had seen the bikes in the area prior or following the collision to identify those involved.

The appeal from South Yorkshire Police urges the quad bike riders to come forward, stating: “Were you riding the bikes? Get in touch with us and assist with our inquiry.”

The boy remains in hospital and is recovering well, police said.

It is reported that one of the quad bikes was red and black, and one rider was wearing a bright green helmet. Both riders were also reported to be wearing dark tracksuits and face coverings. It is thought they were teens.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 809 of October 26, 2025.