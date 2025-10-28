Proposals have been put forward to convert streets on a new housing development into 20mph speed limit zones.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has put forward the proposed traffic order, which would affect roads around the Thornberry Gardens housing development, Dinnington.

It comes amidst a number of similar proposals across Rotherham and Sheffield, which intend to help improve public safety.

Proposals have been put forward to turn streets on a new housing estate in Dinnington into 20mph speed limits zones. | Google

If approved, this latest order would place speed restrictions on the full lengths of Colliers Place, Park House Lane, Meltonfield Chase, Barnsley Street, High Hazel Close, Silkstone Mews and Phoenix Lane.

Consultation on this proposal is currently underway.

A public notice released on October 23 reads: “A copy of the proposed order, a map relating to it and a statement of the council’s reasons for proposing to make the order may be inspected during normal office hours at the offices of Rotherham Borough Council, Riverside House, Main Street, Rotherham S60 1AE

“Objections to the proposed order and other representations relating to it can be sent to [B. Nahal, head of legal services at the council] and must be received by the undersigned not later than November 21.

“All objections and other representations must be made in writing and all objections must specify the grounds on which they are made.”

