People suspected of helping to hide a violent criminal convicted of attacking three people have been warned they could now face prosecution themselves.

33-year-old Dean Noble is wanted by South Yorkshire Police (SYP) after failing to present himself to begin a custodial prison sentence for violently attacking three victims.

The force has today (Tuesday, October 28, 2025) revealed that three people suspcted of helping Noble evade police have been issued with “harbouring notices.”

A SYP spokesperson explained: “The harbouring notices have been issued to three individuals who are suspected of assisting Noble in evading us.

“Harbouring a wanted person is a criminal offence, and those who do so could face prosecution.

“Since we first shared a public wanted appeal for Noble earlier this month, officers have continued to carry out enforcement action, and have targeted vehicles linked to him.”

In May 2021, Noble violently attacked three people at an address in Worsbrough, Barnsley, leaving them with serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

Noble, formerly of Worsbrough, Barnsley, was initially handed a two-year suspended sentence, after a jury convicted him of two counts of Section 18 assault and one count of Section 47 assault at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial in July 2025.

But after police appealed under Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, Noble’s original sentence was quashed at the Court of Appeal and a new sentence of nine years in prison was imposed.

Noble failed to present himself as instructed following the decision to jail him, and a manhunt to find him was launched, with members of the public being told to call 999 if they see him.

The SYP spokesperson continued: “Noble has failed to present himself to begin his prison sentence and we believe he is actively evading officers.

“Noble is described as a white man, of average build, with short black hair.

“We know he works as a scaffolder and has been employed all over South Yorkshire. He is known to frequent the Dodworth and Worsbrough areas of Barnsley.

“If you see Noble, please call 999 immediately.”

Anyone with information on where Noble may be or where he has been, is asked to report this by calling 101 or by getting in touch via their website.

Please quote investigation number 14/77597/21 when you get in touch.

To report information 100 per cent anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.