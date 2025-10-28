Regent Street, Barnsley: Teenager and man, 42, arrested after double stabbing that left both hospitalised
On Saturday, October 25, officers were called to reports of suspicious activity in a property on Regent Street in Barnsley town centre.
The road leads directly from the bus and train station, to the town hall, providing a main route through the heart of Barnsley.
It is reported that a 17-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man, who are both known to each other, were stabbed inside the property.
They were rushed to hospital, where they remain in what officers describe as ‘stable yet serious conditions’.
Now, South Yorkshire Police has provided an update, stating that both parties have been arrested.
The 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Meanwhile the 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.
Police remain at the scene this morning as officers continue to conduct their enquiries.
Detective Inspector Stuart Boldero, from the ‘Barnsley Protecting Vulnerable People’ team, said: "We understand that this incident will have caused some concern within the local community.
"Our investigation is progressing into the circumstances surrounding this, and we know that this was an isolated incident.
"Our officers will still be in the area in the coming days. If you do have any concerns, please do stop and speak to them, they are there to listen and help where the can."
Anyone with relevant information can pass it on to the authorities online, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 479 of October 25, 2025.