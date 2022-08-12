Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed police were seen in the city centre yesterday, and South Yorkshire Police confirmed the officers made an arrest.

The officers searched a vehicle on Broad Lane yesterday (August 11), which they believed to be involved in drug dealing, and found large amounts of cannabis and cash inside.

The 24-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

He has since been released on police bail.