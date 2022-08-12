Armed Police Sheffield: Officers spotted in city centre arrest man, 24, for drug related offences

Armed police officers in Sheffield City Centre arrested a 24-year-old man whilst on patrol.

By Harry Harrison
Friday, 12th August 2022, 8:38 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 7:16 am
Armed police were seen in the city centre yesterday, and South Yorkshire Police confirmed the officers made an arrest.
Armed police were seen in the city centre yesterday, and South Yorkshire Police confirmed the officers made an arrest.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning as heatwave set to end...

The officers searched a vehicle on Broad Lane yesterday (August 11), which they believed to be involved in drug dealing, and found large amounts of cannabis and cash inside.

The 24-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

More Crime: Police bail man arrested in relation to child sexual communications

Most Popular

He has since been released on police bail.

More Police: 13-year-old missing for 10 days as police make appeal

The arrest happened just outside the NHS walk-in centre and witnesses say they saw three police cars at the scene.