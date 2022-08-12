Read More
Read MoreSheffield weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning as heatwave set to end...
The officers searched a vehicle on Broad Lane yesterday (August 11), which they believed to be involved in drug dealing, and found large amounts of cannabis and cash inside.
The 24-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
Most Popular
-
1
Rivelin Valley Road Sheffield: Body found after police search of Rivelin Valley
-
2
Hosepipe ban: Reservoir near Sheffield less than 15 per cent full as photos show how water levels have plunged
-
3
Sheffield weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning as heatwave set to end with heavy rain and lightning
-
4
Rotherham missing boy: 13-year-old missing for 10 days as police make appeal
-
5
High Green assault: Sheffield bus driver punched on his break leaving him with facial injuries
He has since been released on police bail.
The arrest happened just outside the NHS walk-in centre and witnesses say they saw three police cars at the scene.