There is will be no let up in temperatures this weekend, according to the latest forecast, with daily highs in Sheffield of 31C on Saturday, August 13, and 30C on Sunday, August 14.

But a yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place across much of the UK, including Sheffield, for Monday, August 15, between 6am and 11.59pm that day.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for Sheffield on Monday, August 15, with heavy rain and lightning set to bring the UK's latest heatwave to an end

The Met Office says the storms will bring heavy rain and possible disruption, with a small chance of flooding, the potential for public transport delays and road closures, and a slight chance of power cuts.

The latest forecast says that heavy downpours could bring about 50mm of rain falling in two to three hours in some places, with hail and ‘frequent’ lightning also expected.

In Sheffield, heavy rain is most likely in the late afternoon and evening, according to the Met Office.

There is currently an amber warning for extreme heat in Sheffield, which began on Thursday morning and is set to run until the end of Sunday. That is the second most serious alert, behind red, with yellow being the least severe.

It is expected to remain hot in Sheffield on Monday, with temperatures still reaching a high of 26C, but the daily peak will drop to 21C on Tuesday and 20C on Wednesday.