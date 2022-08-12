Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aron was last seen in the Broom area of Rotherham at around 8.00am on August 2.

South Yorkshire Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Aron is described as Eastern European, around 5ft tall with a large build and dark hair. He sometimes wears Ray-Ban type clear glasses.

Aron, 13, has been missing since August 2. He was last seen in the Broom area of Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was last seen wearing a cream hoodie, light blue tracksuit bottoms and navy trainers.

Aron does have links to the London and Manchester areas and Police say he could be in these places if he has left South Yorkshire.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has seen him.

If you have seen Aron or have any information as to wear he may be, you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 230 of August 2, 2022.