Read More
Read MoreChesterfield Road Sheffield: Man who spent 12 hours on roof is sentenced in cour...
Officers from South Yorkshire Police attended Herringthorpe Avenue, in Rotherham, after receiving the reports around 8.30pm on August 8.
Most Popular
-
1
Rivelin Valley Road Sheffield: Body found after police search of Rivelin Valley
-
2
Hosepipe ban: Reservoir near Sheffield less than 15 per cent full as photos show how water levels have plunged
-
3
Sheffield weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning as heatwave set to end with heavy rain and lightning
-
4
Rotherham missing boy: 13-year-old missing for 10 days as police make appeal
-
5
High Green assault: Sheffield bus driver punched on his break leaving him with facial injuries
When they arrived, they arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of inciting sexual activity with a child.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed the man has been released on police bail with conditions, while officers continue their enquiries into what happened.