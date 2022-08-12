Herringthorpe Avenue Rotherham: Police bail man arrested in relation to child sexual communications

A 49-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with reports of an adult engaging in sexual communication with a child, has been bailed.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police attended Herringthorpe Avenue, in Rotherham, after receiving the reports around 8.30pm on August 8.

When they arrived, they arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of inciting sexual activity with a child.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the man has been released on police bail with conditions, while officers continue their enquiries into what happened.