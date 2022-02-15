Ecclesall Road shooting Sheffield: Police arrest man, 25, on suspicion of attempted murder
South Yorkshire Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting on Ecclesall Road involving a Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini.
On February 7 two cars, a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce, were fired at while travelling down Ecclesall Road, leaving one victim with serious injuries.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police investigating a shooting on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield have made an arrest. A 25-year-old man, from Barnsley, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday (12 February). He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.
“Police were called at around 1.40am on Monday 7 February to reports that a man had been shot in Ecclesall Road. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was travelling in a black Lamborghini when shots were reportedly fired towards the vehicle.
“He then fled towards Whirlowdale Road, where he got into a white Rolls-Royce with two occupants already inside. The trio then travelled towards Sheffield Rugby Club where they called emergency services. Police attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering serious injuries consistent with firearms discharge.
“The Lamborghini was later recovered in Whirlowdale Road, also with damage consistent with a firearm discharge. Police also discovered damage to the Rolls-Royce consistent with a firearm discharge. However, the two other occupants were uninjured.”
If you have any knowledge of the incident, and believe you can assist enquiries, contact the police. The incident number to quote is 53 of 7 February. Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111