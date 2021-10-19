3. Castledale Croft

Connor Hadi, 26, of Toll Bar Avenue, Sheffield, and Bradley Jenkins, 28, of Waverley View, Rotherham, were jailed for 27 years each in September after being convicted of attempted murder. Officers were called on January 6 to reports that shots had been fired at a number of people standing on Castledale Croft, a residential street on the Manor estate. Police described how the gunmen's target had been a 23-year-old man but his mother had been the first victim, with bullets hitting her shoulder, face and head, leaving her needing hospital treatment. Shortly after, their intended target was shot too, in his arms and hands, after following the pair and challenging them in a nearby garden.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police