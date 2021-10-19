The gun crime statistics for this year have yet to be published by the Office for National Statistics, but the latest figures show that in the year ending March 2020, there were 111 firearm discharges recorded by South Yorkshire Police.
That’s significantly more than in Humberside and North Yorkshire combined but less than half the 223 such offences recorded in West Yorkshire during the same period and lower too than the 180 in Greater Manchester.
Undefined: readMore
These are some of the shootings which police in Sheffield have investigated so far this year.
1. Spring Vale Walk Damage to house.jpg
There have been a number of shootings in Sheffield this year
Photo: Submitted
2. Newfield Green
A group of men were gathered together in a car park in Newfield Green, Gleadless, on August 12, when, at 7pm, two men on bikes reportedly approached.
CCTV captured one of the men producing an item from a bag, before the group are seen quickly dispersing. Police then received reports that a firearms discharge had taken place. Thankfully, nobody was injured.
Anyone with information was asked to call 101, quoting incident number 775 of August 12. If you do not wish you speak to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
Photo: Rahmah Ghazali
3. Castledale Croft
Connor Hadi, 26, of Toll Bar Avenue, Sheffield, and Bradley Jenkins, 28, of Waverley View, Rotherham, were jailed for 27 years each in September after being convicted of attempted murder.
Officers were called on January 6 to reports that shots had been fired at a number of people standing on Castledale Croft, a residential street on the Manor estate.
Police described how the gunmen's target had been a 23-year-old man but his mother had been the first victim, with bullets hitting her shoulder, face and head, leaving her needing hospital treatment.
Shortly after, their intended target was shot too, in his arms and hands, after following the pair and challenging them in a nearby garden.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
4. Batemoor
Police were called during the early hours of Friday, July 9, at around 1.34am, after members of the public reported hearing shots fired outside a block of flats on Batemoor Road, in Batemoor, Sheffield.
Nobody is known to have been injured. Anyone with information was asked to call 101, quoting reference number 134 of July 9.
Photo: Alastair Ulke