Yesterday, it was revealed that a man was seriously injured in the early hours when he was shot at in a Lamborghini on Ecclesall Road.

It has now emerged that a Rolls-Royce, which was also travelling along Ecclesall Road at the same time, was also shot at.

Nobody in that vehicle was hurt.

Yesterday, police revealed that after the Lamborghini was shot at, the car was driven to Whirlowdale Road, Whirlow, where it pulled over and the injured man got into a Rolls-Royce.

He was driven to nearby Sheffield Rugby Club, where emergency services were called.

The Rolls-Royce which transported the injured man to safety was the same one which had also been shot at earlier.

No arrests over the shooting have yet been made.

The injured man remained in hospital in a serious condition last night.

Both Ecclesall Road and Whirlowdale Road were sealed off yesterday while police officers and forensic experts worked at both scenes.

Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, who is leading the police probe into the gun attack, said: “I know how distressing and worrying this incident will be for the local community and that of the wider Sheffield community.

“Please know that our investigation continues at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place this morning that led to a man being seriously injured.

“Our officers remain in the area to carry out their work, and additional patrols are in place to provide you with reassurance. If you see our officers, please do speak to them. They are there to help and support you.

“I’d also like to encourage anyone with information to come forward and report to police. No matter how small you think your information is, it could prove vital in our investigation.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Do you know who might be involved?

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 53 of February 7

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.