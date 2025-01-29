Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield secondary school was put in lockdown today over “threats of violence between a small number of pupils.”

All Saints’ Catholic High School, Granville Road, sent out the ‘stay put’ order at around 11.30am today (January 29).

Parents messaged The Star claiming they had received messages from their children that they were “under their desks” or told to remain where they were in classrooms and the library.

Now, the school has revealed in a message home to parents the response was over “threats of violence between a small number of pupils.”

Headteacher Mr Sean Pender confirmed no staff or pupils were harmed in the incident and there was no violence, and also praised the school as a whole for its conduct.

Mr Pender told The Star: “At around 11.30am today we initiated out lockdown procedure across the whole school until approximately 12.15pm.

“The reason for the lockdown was due to threatening behaviour between a small number of students where threats were made of physical violence.

“In order to ensure the safety of all students whilst we dealt with the incident and escorted those involved off site we felt our lockdown procedure was the safest measure.

“I can assure you that no student or member of staff came to any physical harm and school has now resumed as normal.

“We hold routine drills for lockdowns, and in that respect staff and pupils conducted themselves quickly and admirably.”

Mr Pender added that a police officer was incidentally on site at the time for an educational visit.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police added: “We were called at 11.45am earlier today (29 January) following reports of an altercation between two pupils at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield.

“Officers attended the scene and the incident has since been resolved, with no injuries reported.”