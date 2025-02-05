Watch: Moving tributes continue to be left at Sheffield school as teen charged with Harvey Willgoose murder

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Feb 2025, 12:12 BST
People have continued to arrive at All Saints Catholic High School to pay tribute to 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose.

Flowers, tealights, balloons and heartfelt written tributes line the side of the road next to the school’s main gates.

Most Popular

Harvey Willgoose sadly died on Monday, February 3, 2025, after being fatally stabbed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another 15-year-old boy, cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with murder, as well as one count of affray and one count of possession of a bladed article.

Watch our video report from the school gates at the top of this page.

Related topics:SheffieldKnife crimeSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice