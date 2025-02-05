Watch: Moving tributes continue to be left at Sheffield school as teen charged with Harvey Willgoose murder
People have continued to arrive at All Saints Catholic High School to pay tribute to 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose.
Flowers, tealights, balloons and heartfelt written tributes line the side of the road next to the school’s main gates.
Harvey Willgoose sadly died on Monday, February 3, 2025, after being fatally stabbed.
Another 15-year-old boy, cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with murder, as well as one count of affray and one count of possession of a bladed article.
Watch our video report from the school gates at the top of this page.