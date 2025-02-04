Harvey Willgoose: Sheffield United offers 'deep condolences' to bereft loved ones of teen killed in stabbing

Sheffield United has offered their ‘deep condolences’ to the loved ones of Harvey Willgoose, as his fellow Blades prepare to honour the tragic teen’s life at an upcoming match.

15-year-old Harvey Willgoose tragically died after being stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield yesterday (Monday, February 3, 2025).

Another 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Harvey was a well-known Sheffield United fan, whose dedication to his team saw him follow them across the countryplaceholder image
| Submit/NW

Harvey was a well-known Sheffield United fan, whose dedication to his team saw him follow them across the country.

As Sheffield remains in shock over Harvey’s devastating death, Sheffield United has passed on condolences to his loved ones.

A spokesperson for the club said: “All at Sheffield United were saddened to learn of the passing of Harvey, our deepest condolences are offered to his family and friends at this difficult time.

“We share the shock and distress of the community following this tragic incident and appreciate that discussions are underway with regards to tributes to remember Harvey.”

Fans are currently planning to take part in a minute's applause in tribute to Harvey on Saturday (February 8, 2025), when the Blades are set to take on Portsmouth at Bramall Lane.

Harvey’s loved ones have visited the ground to lay floral tributes, as well as football shirts.

Floral tributes have also been left at All Saints Catholic High School, which is still a murder scene, and remains closed to both pupils and staff today (Tuesday, February 4, 2025).

South Yorkshire Police has urged members of the public to avoid speculation, as their investigation ‘gathers pace’.

Anyone who believes they can assist detectives with their enquiries, is urged to get in touch with the force, which you can do online here, via live chat or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 327 of February 3, 2025 when you get in touch.

