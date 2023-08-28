3 . Louis Maidment: Remorseless Sheffield man jailed for raping and sexually abusing two boys when he was a teenager

Sending defendant, Louis Maidment, to begin a nine-year prison sentence for the rape and sexual abuse of two boys, Judge Graham Robinson told the 28-year-old: “In the five references that have been written by individuals [in support], what’s striking is that it is clear that you are capable of behaving properly with people. And, so, why you targeted your two victims may forever be a mystery.” Maidment was convicted of a string of horrifying historical sex offences, including four counts of rape of a child under 13 and one count of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which concluded earlier this year. Judge Robinson said he had the ‘benefit’ of observing Maidment ‘throughout the trial,’ including his evidence to the jury; and in his view, Maidment had failed to show a ‘scintilla of remorse’ for his crimes. An April 4 hearing was told how Maidment, of Hinde House Lane, Firth Park, Sheffield had sexually abused the two boys, who were not known to each other, when he was between 15 and 16-years-old, and his victims were aged 10 and 11. Both victims are entitled to lifelong anonymity. Summarising the facts of the case, Judge Robinson said police began to investigate Maidment after one of his victims, Boy A, saw Maidment in a ‘chance sighting’ in Sheffield in 2019, several years after the offending took place; and decided to finally report him. A police report made against Maidment relating to the other victim, Boy B, shortly after the abuse took place resulted in no further action being taken at the time, but was reviewed after Boy A made allegations against Maidment. Defending, Katherine Robinson, said Maidment’s life was now ‘very different’ to the one he led when he carried out the sex offences aged 15 and 16. She said Maidment has been in a stable relationship with his partner for some years, and they have young children together. Ms Robinson told the court that Maidement has ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and ‘significant health problems’. She asked Judge Robinson to consider previous case law in which a judge ruled that an adult dealt with for criminal offences committed when they were a juvenile should receive the sentence that would have been passed at the time. Judge Robinson sentenced Maidment on that basis, jailing him for nine years and telling him he must serve at least two-thirds in custody. He also told Maidment he will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.