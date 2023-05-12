A man who subjected a child to years of “horrific sexual abuse” has been jailed for 20 years.

Roger Allen, aged 60, was locked up after admitting a litany of child sexual offences including numerous counts of sexual activity with a child, multiple counts of rape, as well as making indecent images of children and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Allen’s victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, came forward to police to report years of horrific sexual offending, triggering an investigation which landed their attacker behind bars after the case was heard at Sheffield Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allen was arrested and when his property was searched, a number of devices containing indecent images and videos of children were found.

Roger Allen was sentenced to two decades behind bars, after admitting a litany of child sexual offences including numerous counts of sexual activity with a child, multiple counts of rape, as well as making indecent images of children and possessing an extreme pornographic image

Detective Constable Jason Earl, from Sheffield’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “I wish to take this opportunity, at the conclusion of legal proceedings, to commend the bravery of the victim in this case. They have shown immense courage in coming forward to report years of horrific sexual abuse, then demonstrated enormous strength throughout the investigation. It is my belief that had they not come forward when they did, Allen’s serious sexual abuse would likely have continued.

“It cannot be underestimated the significant toll that child sexual abuse has on victims – it irreparably changes a child’s life and in this case, Allen took full advantage for his own disgraceful sexual criminality.

“While he has pleaded guilty to numerous sexual offences and now faces a lengthy period of time in prison, he has shown little-to-no remorse or acknowledgement for the pain and suffering he has caused to his victim. I truly hope now Allen has been sentenced and is behind bars for his awful crimes, the victim feels able to take a step forward in their journey towards recovery and healing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to a 20-year prison sentence, Allen was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Allen, formerly of Abbey Brook Gardens, Meadowhead, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to 16 offences in total.

> Four counts of sexual activity with a child;

> Two counts of rape;

> Three counts of making indecent photographs of a child;

> One count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child;

> One count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity;

> One count of causing a child to watch a sexual act;

> One count of attempted rape; one count of assault by penetration;

> One count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent;

> One count of possessing an extreme pornographic image.