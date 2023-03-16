A pervert has been put behind bars after he raped and sexually assaulted a teenage girl and also sexually assaulted another young victim.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 15 how Anthony Woodward, aged 60, of Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, Sheffield, was found guilty after a trial of raping a 17-year-old girl, plus three other sex offences against her.

Woodward was also found guilty of two counts of sexual assault and two counts of attempted sexual assault against another girl who was also aged around 17 at the time.

Judge Rachael Harrison said: “The author of the pre-sentence report assesses your behaviour as premeditated and I agree. You abused your power.”

Pictured is Anthony Woodward, aged 60, of Hatfield House Lane, near Shiregreen, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 15-and-a-half years of custody after he was found guilty following a trial of raping a teenage girl and sexually assaulting her, and after he was also found guilty of sexually assaulting another young victim.

Woodward had told his rape victim he had something to tell her before he raped her and offered to pay her money afterwards, according to Judge Harrison.

This complainant stated: “I was diagnosed with PTSD by a psychiatrist. Every day I have flashbacks about what happened.”

She added that she has been left struggling with sleep and day-to-day activities and she finds it very difficult to trust anyone.

This same complainant said she told police what had happened and she was determined to continue with the case not just for herself but to make sure Woodward did not commit further offences.

She stated: “I feel like to get over this I need to focus on the good and what is to come. I just want to forget about it.”

His second victim said: “Anthony Woodward, abusing me, has affected every part of my life. I sometimes literally won’t do anything because my mood is so low. I have severe mental health issues and suffer with PTSD, anxiety and depression.”

She added that she struggles with relationships and expects the trauma will affect her for the rest of her life.

Woodward was found guilty of rape and three sex offences relating to one victim. He was also found guilty of two sexual assaults and two attempted sexual assaults relating to the second.

Kevin Jones, defending, said: “There is little more one can say in relation to this. At his trial he was not believed in relation to his complainants.”

Judge Harrison sentenced Woodward to 15-and-half years of custody and ordered that he be made subject to a 15-year restraining order.

