A violent rapist who gagged his victim and threatened her with scissors during a horror sex attack has been jailed.

Vibhor Garg, aged 37, has been jailed for 11 years over the sex attack in August last year, which he admitted.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the rapist was staying at an address in the city with a woman and during the night, he forced himself upon her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst pinning his victim down, Garg threatened her with scissors and attempted to further restrain his victim by trying to tie her hands behind her back with a handkerchief, and gagged her with tape across her mouth.

Vibhor Garg raped a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in August 2022. He has now been jailed following a court case in Sheffield

Garg was arrested the following morning, when he turned up again at the address. He was subsequently interviewed and bailed with conditions not to contact the victim.

However, he continued to make repeated contact with her, threatening to take his own life and putting pressure on her to retract her report to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 21 September 2022, Garg was located in Bournemouth and arrested for perverting the course of justice. He was subsequently charged and remanded to court.

Investigating officer, PC Natasha Dawson, said: “During this investigation the victim has shown great bravery throughout and I would like to commend her for working with us to ensure Garg receives the punishment he deserves.

“This was an extremely violent incident and distressing, and the bravery she has shown throughout has been commendable. I hope Garg’s sentencing helps bring some closure to her and she is able to move forward with her life.”

Garg, formerly of King Street in Wigan, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court today (Monday, February 27) for sentencing after pleading guilty to rape, oral rape and perverting the course of justice at an earlier court appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison, handed a lifetime restraining order and has been put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.