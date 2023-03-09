'Incredibly depraved' Sheffield man with 'entrenched sexual interest in children' jailed over more sex offences

“You have an entrenched and persistent sexual interest in children,” a judge told a Sheffield man as he jailed him for attempting to groom young boys online – including making requests for sexual pictures.

William Grassby, aged 49, remained silent as Recorder Ian Mullarkey sent him to begin a two-year prison sentence, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on March 9, 2023.

Recorder Mullarkey told the court he had ‘no confidence’ that Grassby, of Spring Close View, Gleadless Valley, had a ‘realistic prospect of rehabilitation,’ after he committed a second lot of offences while under investigation for the first, and in spite of the fact he had partly completed a sex offenders’ treatment programme as part of a sentence for previous sex offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summarising the circumstances surrounding Grassby’s latest sex offences, Recorder Mullarkey described how Grassby had entered into online communication with a boy he believed to be 14 years old, but was in fact, an adult posing as a child.

Repeat sex offender, William Grassby, aged 49, of Spring Close View, Gleadless Valley was jailed for two years during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, March 9, 2023

“You said he looked nice, that you wanted to kiss him,” Recorder Mullarkey said, and the court was told how the communication escalated and Grassby soon began talking about wanting to engage in sexual intercourse with the boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grassby arranged to meet the boy at Meadowhall Interchange, but the adults behind the meeting set up a sting operation instead, and Grassby was arrested.

While under investigation for that offending, Grassby quickly entered into sexual communication with an undercover police officer he believed to be a 12-year-old boy in February this year.

“Having being released under investigation, having had a shot fired across your bows, it did nothing at all to deter you,” Recorder Mullarkey said, adding that Grassby also asked the boy to send him pictures of himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Mullarkey continued: “You asked the boy if he wanted to receive oral sex from you and said whatever happened between you had to remain private.”

Prosecution barrister, Katherine White, said the communication came to an end after Grassby told the undercover officer he was spending time with a 15-year-old boy in his real life.

The officer became concerned a child may be at risk, and Grassby was subsequently arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his arrest, Grassby’s electronic devices were seized which divulged his engagement in multiple sexual communications with suspected children.

Grassby answered ‘no comment’ in police interview, but subsequently acknowledged his offending when he pleaded guilty to sex offences including two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and one count of attempting to meet a boy under the age of 16 following grooming during a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Grassby has previously been convicted of two other sex offences. Detailing the offences, Recorder Mullarkey said Grassby was convicted of attempted gross indecency with a child in 1998, following an incident in which he told three 14-year-old boys he wanted to have sex with them, while holding a condom.

Then, in 2007 he was convicted of an offence of causing or inciting a male child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Mullarkey said this related to Grassby leaving his phone number on a toilet door as part of a message in which he also ‘encouraged’ young people to contact him.

Defending, Richard Sheldon, said Grassby’s previous sex offences were 25 and 15 years old, respectively, adding that his best point of mitigation was his early guilty pleas.

“He’s a very sexually confused man,” Mr Sheldon said, adding that Grassby does not have ‘many social skills’.

Mr Sheldon told the court that Grassby’s social circle mainly consists of his elderly parents, both of whom suffer from different illnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to his custodial sentence, Grassby was also handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, and will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

Speaking after Grassby was jailed, investigating officer Sarah Anderson said: “Grassby is an incredibly depraved individual with abhorrent intentions towards children.

“Grassby knew of both the children’s ages, and we have screenshots of messages where he’s arranging to meet with them out of the view of CCTV.