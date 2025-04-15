Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rotherham man stalked a professional footballer online, subjecting her to a barrage of “grotesquely sexual” messages, leaving her in fear for her safety and what he “might do next.”

Defendant James Bradder carried out the stalking campaign over a period of nine months, with it initially beginning with private messages to the footballer, who plays for a top club, on Instagram, before moving on to public posts on X (formerly Twitter) after she blocked him.

Subsequent psychiatric assessments have revealed Bradder to have a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia who was suffering from “psychotic delusions” when he carried out the offences, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Sentencing Bradder, aged 32, to a hospital order, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told him: “There were a barrage of messages, all of which were visible to her tens of thousands of followers, which were largely obsessive, high octane sexual content.

“Indeed, many of the posts were grotesquely sexual.

“It has affected both her and her family. It has concerned her considerably.”

“She was worried about what you would do next because the tone of your messages became worse, as time progressed. You made assertions that you would execute the sexual depravity that you put in the messages.”

In a statement read to the court, the footballer described how the posts from Bradder, which became progressively more sexual after he moved from Instagram to X, “really started to concern” her and had a detrimental “impact” on her family life.

Consequently, the footballer said Bradder’s conduct made her feel “scared and insecure” because, as a professional football player, she knew he would be able to find out where she was training with her club, and which parts of the country she would be travelling to for upcoming fixtures.

“When I get off the coach, the first thing I think of is whether he will be there,” she said, adding that the fact she did not know what he looked like heightened her anxiety.

“I don’t know who this man is, or what he is capable of,” said the footballer.

“The messages are relentless, it’s every day…I just want this contact to stop so I can concentrate on my life and my career, without worrying about these messages or what he might do next,” she added.

The player said her level of anxiety was such that she had felt it necessary to take different routes home from training in case Bradder was lying in wait for her, adding that she also turned off her sat-nav device when she got closer to home in case he drove up beside her and it showed which way she was about to turn.

She described how it was a cause for concern knowing her stalker was “so obsessed” with her.

She revealed the ordeal had put a “strain” on her relationship with her partner, who submitted a statement to the court, in which he said the couple had been in a state of “hyper vigilance” while the stalker was offending, with both fearful of what Bradder might do.

Judge Richardson said because the footballer has a high number of followers across numerous social media platforms, the way in which Bradder tagged her in public posts on the social media platform X, it meant it had been possible for all of her thousands of followers to see the “grotesquely sexual” posts he repeatedly tagged her in.

Bradder, previously of Recreation Avenue, Thurcroft, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress at an earlier hearing.

Prosecutor Laura Marshall told a sentencing hearing held on April 11, 2025 that Bradder has a criminal record of 30 previous offences from 19 court appearances, but for dissimilar offences.

He has been on remand in prison since his arrest in November 2024.

Defending, Rebecca Stevens referred Judge Richardson to the two psychiatric reports prepared on Bradder’s behalf, in which both psychiatrists concluded he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

One of the reports was submitted by consultant psychiatrist Dr Ajaykumar Pawar.

Giving live evidence to the court, Dr Pawar said the stalking offence was “out of character,” when compared to some of Bradder’s previous offending, and suggested “psychosis may have played a role.”

Dr Pawar added that Bradder’s mental state was exacerbated by “substance misuse.”.

He suggested Bradder’s risk to the public “remains high” due to his untreated psychosis.

Dr Pawar said his recommendation was therefore for Bradder to be sentenced to a hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act 1983 - instead of a prison sentence - along with a restriction order under Section 41 of the same act.

A Section 41 restriction order means a defendant can only be released from hospital if the Secretary of State for Justice agrees.

Dr Pawar also confirmed a bed would be available for Bradder at an appropriate mental health facility within the next 28 days, which is a necessary prerequisite for hospital orders.

Judge Richardson described Bradder’s situation as “sad in many respects,” but added it was “an exceptionally serious case of its kind” which had left the complainant fearful of what Bradder might do.

Judge Richardson said he agreed with the recommendations, and sentenced Bradder to a Section 37 hospital order, with a Section 41 restriction.

Explaining his decision, Judge Richardson said: “The protection of the public has been at the forefront of my thinking in this case…the young footballer with whom you became sexually obsessed will now be able to put all of this behind her, and get on with her professional football career... It is for those reasons that I will make a hospital order and a restriction order.”

Judge Richardson also granted a restraining order without limit of time, which prohibits Bradder from contacting the complainant directly or indirectly, as well as from tagging her in any social media posts.