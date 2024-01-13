Tramlines Festival will be making its return this summer, and it’s now time for Sheffield’s up-and-coming stars to apply to perform at the music festival.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It may feel like the middle of winter - and it is - but in just over six months time, thousands of festival goers will once again be descending on Sheffield for a long weekend of live music and fun.

For those that have forgotten, last year saw intense rain soak Sheffield for almost the full three days. Hillsborough Park was turned into the epitome of a mud bath, and the months required to restore the grass back to its former glory saw many Sheffielders call to move the festival to a new site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While we can’t forecast the weather - these are all the details of this year’s event we can confirm so far…

Crowds at the 2023 Tramlines Festival at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

Where will Tramlines 2024 be held?

Following the event, many members of the public gave suggestions of places for the festival to relocate. This included Don Valley Bowl, where Rock N Roll Circus was held for the first time last year, and Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

However, Sheffield City Council confirmed towards the back end of last year that 2024’s event will once again take place at Hillsborough Park, despite some controversy.

When will Tramlines 2024 take place?

The event, which brings in over 100,000 over the three days. Will be taking place on Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28 2024.

How much are tickets for Tramlines 2024?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Tramlines 2024 are already on sale, but can currently only be purchased for the full weekend as part of a ‘Christmas bundle’ deal, which includes a limited edition Tramlines beanie.

A weekend ticket costs £130, with the VIP costing at £195. Kids aged between five to 12 years can get a weekend ticket for £5, or £45 for the VIP ticket.

Note, these prices do not include the booking fee. Tickets can be purchased via - https://tramlines.org.uk/tickets/

What is the line-up for Tramlines 2024?

The line-up for this year’s Tramlines festival has not yet been released, but organisers say that it is expected to launch later this month (January).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the opportunity has now arrived for up-and-coming artists in Sheffield and the UK to apply to perform at the event.

How you can apply to perform at Tramlines Festival 2024

Apply to Play is a annual talent scheme hosted by Tramlines Festival which offers upcoming artists a paid opportunity to perform at Sheffield’s biggest music event. This feature saw the festival win UK Festival AWard for Best Festival for Emerging Talent in 2023, and has helped dozens of grassroots talent gain a foothold in the live music industry.

Any band or artist who would like to apply for 2024 has until 5pm Sunday March 10 to apply via the Tramlines website - https://tramlines.org.uk/explore/apply-to-play/

This year, the finalists will be selected by Amazing Radio (Shell Zenner), This Feeling, BBC Introducing, Rock Revival, Waterbear Music College, Exposed Magazine, Pirate.com and The Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All finalists will receive a paid slot at Tramlines and £100 credit at Pirate Studios.

Harri Larkin, winner of Tramlines talent contest in 2023, pictured at Long Division festival, in Wakefield. Picture: Nichole Rowbottom

The overall winner of Apply to Play will be picked by John Kennedy, guru of new music and host of Radio X. The winner will receive a paid performance slot at Tramlines 2024, and the opportunity to perform at Truck Fest in Oxfordshire, Y Not in Derbyshire and Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.

They will also receive industry support from John Kennedy (Radio X), interviews with Shell Zenner on Amazing Radio, Rock Revival and Exposed Magazine, £500 worth of studio time at Pirate Studios and a performance opportunity at the ‘This Feeling’ Industry Showcase.

‘Massive career boost’

Last year’s winner, Harri Larkin, had a huge boost to the band’s fortunes following their Tramlines success. Harri said: “Winning the Tramlines competition has given us a massive career boost in and outside of Sheffield, headlining a stage at Tramlines is a great talking point when applying for gigs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad