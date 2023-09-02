Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield: 14 fantastic photos of fans on day one at Don Valley Bowl festival
Fans were out in force to see Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Happy Mondays.
It was a meeting of two cities on the first night of Rock N Roll Circus 2023 yesterday with fans out in force to enjoy themselves.
Manchester graciously loaned Noel Gallagher (and his High Flying Birds) and Happy Mondays for a top-notch evening at the festival at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield.
With another night of fun ahead of us today (September 2), photographer Errol Edwards has shared these photos of fans enjoying the last weekend of the summer holidays from Friday.
Undefined: related
1 / 6