News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Sheffield United miss out on transfer target after Man United decision
Wednesday’s XI for Leeds United sees interesting formation return
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
United boss responds to Baldock transfer talk after AEK Athens links
United close to McAtee breakthrough amid Everton deadline race
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield: 14 fantastic photos of fans on day one at Don Valley Bowl festival

Fans were out in force to see Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Happy Mondays.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 15:19 BST

It was a meeting of two cities on the first night of Rock N Roll Circus 2023 yesterday with fans out in force to enjoy themselves.

Manchester graciously loaned Noel Gallagher (and his High Flying Birds) and Happy Mondays for a top-notch evening at the festival at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield.

With another night of fun ahead of us today (September 2), photographer Errol Edwards has shared these photos of fans enjoying the last weekend of the summer holidays from Friday.

Undefined: related
All the fun from Friday night at Rock N Roll Circus 2023 in Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl with photos of acts and you in the audience.

1. Friday at Rock N Roll Circus 2023

All the fun from Friday night at Rock N Roll Circus 2023 in Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl with photos of acts and you in the audience.

Photo Sales
All the fun from Friday night at Rock N Roll Circus 2023 in Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl with photos of acts and you in the audience.

2. Friday at Rock N Roll Circus 2023

All the fun from Friday night at Rock N Roll Circus 2023 in Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl with photos of acts and you in the audience.

Photo Sales
All the fun from Friday night at Rock N Roll Circus 2023 in Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl with photos of acts and you in the audience.

3. Friday at Rock N Roll Circus 2023

All the fun from Friday night at Rock N Roll Circus 2023 in Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl with photos of acts and you in the audience.

Photo Sales
All the fun from Friday night at Rock N Roll Circus 2023 in Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl with photos of acts and you in the audience.

4. Friday at Rock N Roll Circus 2023

All the fun from Friday night at Rock N Roll Circus 2023 in Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl with photos of acts and you in the audience.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Noel GallagherManchesterSheffield