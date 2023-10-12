“We are clear that the situation experienced in Hillsborough Park this summer cannot be repeated in future years ... We take the need to learn lessons and make changes for next year’s Tramlines and future events very seriously"

New grass growth on Hillsborough Park means fenced-off areas will reduce by the end of next week, increasing public access.

The fence lines in the middle section of the park, between the main field and playing fields, will be ‘reconfigured’ to open more space for the public to use once again.

Three days of heavy rainfall over Tramlines Festival weekend, July 21-23, and over 40,000 visitors to the park, turned the park to a sea of mud.

An update from Tramlines states: "Our annual work to repair and improve pathways and other infrastructure continues as normal.

"This week’s assessment is that the grass is progressing well but is not yet ready for the treatment to be carried out most effectively. This process is likely to move into next month and, in the meantime, work will be done on some smaller patches of grass which need more attention following the recent mixed weather."

The Festival is yet to give a date for when the majority of fencing will be removed, saying their next milestone is to fertilise new growth of grass across the park.

