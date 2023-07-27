Tramlines Festival’s organisers have already committed to restoring the park in wake of the ‘mudbath’ left by the weekend.

Two days of near constant rain and tens of thousands of partygoers living it up churned Hillsborough Park into a ‘mudbath’ over the weekend (July 22 and 23), with some revellers saying they had “never seen so much mud”.

Opinion is split on whether any harm was done. Some residents are upset that the park has been torn up right at the beginning of the summer holidays - while others say mud is part of the festival-going experience and the park will recover.

Meanwhile, Tramlines organisers have committed to restoring Hillsborough Park, with work due to start on Monday (July 31) once the hoardings around the park come down.

Now, drone footage shared with The Star by hobbyist David Hector at 7 Hills Events shows the scale of the clean-up job facing the organisers.

google maps satellite screenshot of hillsborough park in Sheffield This screenshot of Hillsborough Park on Google Maps shows how green space typically looks.

