What Hillsborough Park looks like today - one week on from muddy Tramlines festival

This is the scene at Hillsborough Park today, one week on from the beginning of this year's very wet and muddy Tramlines festival .

Those attending last weekend's Tramlines festival had their hopes of good weather rained off with torrential downpours, which persisted for almost all of the three-day music event, running between July 21 and 23.

The thousands of music fans in attendance at the sold-off festival did not let the wet weather dampen their spirits, and still turned out to see the wide variety of acts, including Paul Heaton, Kaiser Chiefs and Sugababes.

He said their responsibility to return the park to its usual condition is taken very seriously by the entire management team, with resources already committed to achieve this as quickly as possible. Tramlines will pay the cost of returning the park to peak condition, it has been confirmed.

The Star's photographer went down to Hillsborough Park today to see what the state of the park is today (Friday, July 28, 2023), one week on the from the festival starting.

