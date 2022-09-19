Don’t Adjust Your Mindset was staged at London’s Hoxton Arches and Sheffield’s Millennium Gallery in April and May earlier this year, drawing in almost 9,000 visitors.

The Sheffield leg was so popular hour-long queues formed, leading to an unscheduled second weekend.

Dont Adjust Your Mindset Exhibition by artist Pete McKee was at the Millenium Gallery in spring.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now it is being reproduced online at dontadjustyourmindset.com on Wednesday, 21st September 2022.

The show, created in response to the 2020/21 lockdowns, explores digital dependence, climate change, police brutality, internet fame and socioeconomic disparity.

Pete is also asking people to send in captioned pictures or images which will be put on display. And the three that make him laugh the most will win prizes.

Gilded Lily

The website features all of the works from Don’t Adjust Your Mindset alongside curatorial and artistic insights; an interview with Pete McKee, and an online shop with exhibition prints, merchandise and original paintings.

The website will also feature a wall of competition entries from the public that will form part of the online show.

Pete McKee said: “During the pandemic everyone’s life was completely turned upside down with most of us increasing the time they spent online, especially on social media. I turned to my phone for companionship and used it as a window to the outside world.

WISH YOU WERE HERE.

“When scrolling its screen over the following months, I saw a mixture of anger, injustice, LOLs, contrary opinions, misinformation and a plethora of community-spirited endeavours to lift the mood of the nation. I decided to start organising and making sense of what I saw by creating art which examined the world that surrounds us, much of which we view through a device.”

The competition opens on Wednesday September 21 and closes at midnight on Wednesday October 12. Email a photo or image with your caption to [email protected]

First prize is a framed print of your choice signed by Pete McKee. Second prize is a McKee gift voucher worth £100. Third prize is a McKee gift voucher worth £50.

Happy Jack.

Pete McKee is known for his observational and warm portrayals of working-class life, often set in the 1960s and ‘70s, drawing on memories of childhood.