The single decker burst into flames and came to a halt outside the Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, at rush hour.

Flames quickly spread from the engine compartment at the rear up to the roof. Thick black and grey smoke billowed across the road forcing some traffic to stop.

Pic by Jason @jasoncc36TW

​​​​​​​A fire service spokeswoman said they received a call at 6.25pm and two appliances attended. No injuries were reported, she added.

On social media, Jason @jasoncc36TW posted a photo which appeared to show the burning bus dangerously close to a parked black van. A fire engine with blue lights on is stopped in the road.

On the Only in Woodseats Facebook group Samantha Walker said her colleague was on the bus.

‘Everyone got off before it got that bad, thank goodness,’ she added.

Sarah Gratton posted two short clips of the inferno which showed cars nosing carefully past in both directions apparently before the fire engines arived.

Roy Wilson later posted: ‘To confirm, all passengers and driver got off safely. Bus awaiting a tow wagon’.

Bus company First South Yorkshire warned that three services were affected.

It posted: ‘Due to a fire in Woodseats, services 75 & 76 are to divert in both directions via Abbeydale Road and Abbey Lane.

‘Service 24 will divert via Wolsley Road, Abbeydale Road and Abbey Lane in both directions. Apologies for any disruption’.