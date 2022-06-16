Woodseats gets new 20mph zone in bid to reduce speed across Sheffield

The council’s transport, regeneration and climate change committee made the decision in a meeting this week.

The new zone, which is expected to be implemented later this year, will stretch along either side of Woodseats Road up to Cobnar Road but miss out Woodseats Road itself and most of Chesterfield Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Council voted to introduce a new 20mph zone in a popular suburb as part of efforts to reduce speeding across the city.

There will also be a 20mph zone outside Woodseats Primary School during school times.

It is part of the council’s scheme to give every residential road a 20mph limit, excluding main roads.

Graves Park Liberal Democrat councillors are celebrating the decision as a victory after years of campaigning to improve road safety locally.

Councillor Steve Ayris said: “This is something we’ve been campaigning on for many years, we’re pleased to see this move forward and hope it will make a difference to the safety of everyone in Woodseats.

Map of new zone in Woodseats. Sheffield Council voted to introduce a new 20mph zone in a popular suburb as part of efforts to reduce speeding across the city.

“I am very happy to see this scheme move forward but as local councillors, we were disappointed that there are no plans to improve safety on Woodseats Road. We will continue to work with you and follow how successful this scheme is.”

Councillor Sue Auckland added: “I am really happy to see the new 20mph zone will be implemented, especially the changes near Woodseats Primary School.

“There have been a number of accidents and near misses in the area so hopefully these changes will improve the safety of the parents and children.”

The estimated total cost of the zone is £143,200, most of which will go on traffic signs and road markings.

Map of new zone in Woodseats. Sheffield Council voted to introduce a new 20mph zone in a popular suburb as part of efforts to reduce speeding across the city.

South Yorkshire Police said 20mph speed limit areas will not be subject to routine pre-planned enforcement but concerns about speeding in any area should be reported to the local policing team.

What do residents think?

There were 74 responses to a consultation, of which seven were objections.