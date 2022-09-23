In the Banner Cross area, trade is up for some and down for others, but all say congestion - and proposed changes to combat it - are a problem.

Cobbler Steve Knowles believes the nation is in recession because the last time he was this busy was in 2008.

He said: “In tough economic times business goes crazy. People want to keeps things going and I can make school shoes last five times longer.”

Steve has been on Banner Cross since 1996. He’s seen parking restrictions extended to favour buses, although he says the frequency of them has fallen.

And he fears a proposed parking ban between 7am and 7pm would cut trade in half.

Trade at Johanne Elmore’s Just For You card and gift shop is the worst it’s been in her 13 years there, she says.

The business has been on Banner Cross since 1996.

She’s put it up for sale, although in two months there has been no interest.

She looks out at the cars grinding past nose-to-tail and frets about the lack of footfall. She also believes the business needs a better push online.

She said: “It’s time to move on, this is soul destroying. The road is always busy but there doesn’t seem a lot here for people to visit.”

She too opposes the Red Lines 12-hour parking ban plan.

She added; “At first I thought it was a joke. People that don’t cycle are not going to start and I’m never going to catch a bus in Sheffield when I have got a car.”

Tim Nye, owner of Marmaduke’s cafe in The Sorting Office believes the road network has basically seized up.

The last few weeks have seen frequent logjams on Ecclesall Road, he says. In the morning, it is backed up two miles to Whirlowdale Road, making staff and buses late.

He fears it will worsen when the university students return - and stationary vehicles are not good for anyone.

It’s time for councillors to urgently look again at how to keep streets moving and nothing should be off the table - including the city’s new ‘low traffic neighbourhoods’ and cycle routes in areas including Crookes, Nether Edge and the Sheaf Valley, he says.

He added: “We need to make it as easy as possible for customers to drive and park. Wouldn’t it be interesting to remove the new measures and see what happens?”

Councillor Douglas Johnson, executive member for climate change, environment and transport, is the most prominent supporter of the all-day bus lanes plan and other active travel schemes.

He says businesses aren’t saved by having more traffic passing by. It’s well known traders massively over estimate how many customers come by car, he insists.

And those campaigning against 12-hour bus lanes are ‘outliers’ - the majority want them.

He also says LTNs need to stay so enough data can be gathered to make informed decisions.

He said: “Some of the false claims put out by businesses are not based on data. We can’t just pull the plug on LTNs causing extra pain and writing off all that work.”

