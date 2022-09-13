Visitors have been flocking to Steelyard Kelham events hub, off Bardwell Road, in Kelham Island, to see the artwork and get their photo taken with it.

It was commissioned by Steelyard on the evening the sad news of the Queen’s passing was announced, and it was completed by Paul Staveley the following day, Friday, September 10, in less than two hours.

Artist Paul Staveley and the mural of the Queen he has created at Steelyard Kelham in Sheffield

Paul, whose work already adorns the walls at Steelyard’s rooftop bar Decks and the new bar Indie-go, which was previously the Devonshire Cat, among other venues, said he was delighted by the response.

“People were filming me painting it and they were loving it, which was nice to see,” he said.

“I’m no royalist but at the end of the shift, the Queen was really good in her role. She actually cared and she seemed quite genuine.”

This mural dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II has been painted at Steelyard in Sheffield's Keham Island by artist Paul Staveley. Picture Scott Merrylees

He added that he had based the mural on an image from a book and given it a ‘bit of a Banksy feel’, with the Queen’s face in black and white set against a colourful union flag background.

Steelyard’s general manager Ryan Macdonald said: “It looks absolutely amazing and everyone seems to love it. All weekend we had people taking photos of it and using it as a backdrop.”

He added that the artwork would be a permanent addition.