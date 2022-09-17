It was commissioned by Erica Anderson, boss of Blynk Lash and Brow on Chesterfield Road and painted by Paul Staveley, following the death of the Queen on September 8.

Erica said: “She will always be our Queen. Thank you Paul, what an amazing job, she is beautiful’.

But on Facebook group Only In Meersbrook, Josh Davies, said: “Have we really become the kind of neighbourhood where this kind of broad daylight vandalism of our community walls takes place without consequence??

“Watch out for your walls people, I don’t think this is the last bit of so-called “erotic“ graffiti we’ll be getting round here if things keep deteriorating at their current rate #reflexology”.

Erica responded: "Thanks for the publicity Josh your a hun".

“This is still spray paint on a public road there is no exception, it's vandalism!!!” said another

A third said: “Can anyone recommend a place to hire a jetwash? Asking for a friend.”

Another user added: “Loving the sheer amount of murals of the queen that are popping up that look very unlike the queen.”

One user said: “'It's called art', all the graffito apologists make this argument”.

Other posters were more positive about the mural, on the Valley Road side of the premises.

One said: “Missed it….bottom of my road that. I'm happy to have it, beats a brick wall. I think art is art whatever you may think of it.

“It's like music…I don't like all of it but I respect it all…same with art and the subject of it”.