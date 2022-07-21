Tramlines Festival 2022 is almost upon us - if there’s anything you need to know, we’ve got a comprehensive guide.

Tramlines held its first festival in 2009, with an event being held every year since - except for 2020, where it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a mix of folk, indie and dance music, as well as classic rock, Tramlines has something for everyone.

If you’re off to Tramlines this weekend, stay safe and have a good time!

When and where is Tramlines?

Tramlines will take place all over Sheffield, with plenty of smaller acts playing throughout the city over the weekend. However, the main attractions will take place in Hillsborough Park.

A three day event, Tramlines will begin on July 22 and conclude on July 24.

The gates will be opened at 12pm every day, with last entry being at 7:30pm (this will also apply to every day of the weekend).

When will the main acts be on?

The main acts on at this year’s Tramlines event are Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness. Sam Fender will play his set from 8:30pm - 10pm on Friday, Kasabian will take to the main stage from 8:30pm - 10pm on Saturday, while Madness will be playing from 7:45pm - 9:15pm on the Sunday.

All of the main acts will be playing on Sarah Nulty’s main stage. James, The Vaccines and The Wombats will be supporting the main acts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

There are two “special guest” bands this year - they are Shed Seven, who will be playing on Friday, and The Coral, who will be playing on Sunday.

As well as this, bands and artists such as Reverend and the Makers (Sunday), Little Man Tate (Saturday) and Declan McKenna (Friday) will also be featuring at Tramlines this year.

What will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office, the weather at Tramlines will be a stark contrast to the heatwave we’ve been recently experiencing.

Friday will be mild and cloudy at around 17.C, with a chance of rain - although it’s unlikely to be heavy. Saturday will be considerably warmer at 24.C, with a much smaller chance of rain - however, it is still expected to be relatively cloudy.

Meanwhile, Sunday will also be reasonably warm at 25.C, though it will also have a slightly higher chance of preciptation than Saturday. All days will have a high or medium pollen count - so if you suffer from hay fever, it might be a good idea to pack some antihistamines.

Have tickets sold out?

Unfortunately, Tramlines 2022 is completely sold out.

Official ticket vendors such as See Tickets and Ticketmaster have completely sold out their allocations. Gigantic Tickets, who are partnered with Tramlines, also do not have any tickets available.

Where can I park my car?

There are three locations in which you’ll be able to park your car for Tramlines. Sadly, no residential parking has been made available.

You can park at Sheffield College and Marlcliffe Primary School, with Hillsborough Primary School being touted as Tramlines’ VIP car park.