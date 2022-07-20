This weekend sees the return of the sold-out Tramlines Festival 2022, featuring some big names for a weekend of pop and indie music.

In just a couple of days festival goers will once again gather in Hillsborough Park in Sheffield for this years sold out edition of Tramlines Festival. With some impressive names topping the bill including Kasabian, The Vaccines, The Wombats and James it’s set to be a big one.

And while the festival might just have missed the heatwave, temperatures look to stay above 20° Celsius throughout the weekend.

When is Tramlines Festival 2022 and when does the gates open?

The festival is set to open its gates at 12pm on Friday July 22 and continues over the weekend until Sunday July 24, and last entry is at 7.30pm. The opening times and last entry times will remain the same for every day of the festival unless other announcements are made.

The weekend will see headline acts such as Kasabian, Sam Fender and Madness take on the main stage.

Who is headlining Tramlines Festival 2022

The big stages will feature some big name headlines including Sam Fender and Madness and Kasabian, while the smaller stages include acts such as Sigrid and Becky Hill. So there is plenty to choose from.

The headlines for the weekend for the two main stages over the weekend are:

Tramlines Festivals 2022 - Friday

6.45pm - 7.45pm – James (Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage)

8.45pm - 9.45pm - Bad Boy Chiller Crew (T’Other Stage)

8.30pm - 10pm - Sam Fender (Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage)

Tramlines Festivals 2022 - Saturday

6.45pm - 7.45pm - The Vaccines (Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage)

8.30pm - 9.45pm – Sigrid (T’Other Stage)

8.30pm - 10pm – Kasabian (Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage)

Tramlines Festivals 2022 - Sunday

6pm - 7pm - The Wombats (Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage)

7.45pm - 9pm - Becky Hill (T’Other Stage)

7.45pm - 9.15pm – Madness (Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage)