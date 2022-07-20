A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Sheffield by the United Kingdom's national weather service, Met Office, with showers expected this evening.

So far warning has been issued, however no thunder is forecast at present – showers both light and heavy are both expected this evening.

Yellow warning defined by Met Office as ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring disruption during Wednesday afternoon and evening’.

Met Office issue yellow warning for thunderstorms.

We take a look at how the weather will fare on Wednesday as temperatures drop significantly from the record highs of Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 20:

11am: Sunny intervals – 24C temperature – less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

12pm: Sunny intervals – 25C temperature – less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

1pm: Cloudy – 25C temperature – less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

2pm: Cloudy – 25C temperature – 10 per cent chance of rain.

3pm: Cloudy – 24C temperature – 10 per cent chance of rain.

4pm: Cloudy – 23C temperature – 10 per cent chance of rain.

5pm: Cloudy – 22C temperature – 10 per cent chance of rain.

6pm: Rain – 22C temperature – 50 per cent chance of rain.

7pm: Heavy Rain – 20C temperature – 70 per cent chance of rain – yellow warning for thunderstorm.

8pm: Rain – 20C temperature – 50 per cent chance of rain – yellow warning for thunderstorm.

9pm: Rain – 19C temperature – 50 per cent chance of rain.