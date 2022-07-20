Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms this evening

Hour-by-hour Wednesday weather forecast as Met Office issue yellow warning for thunderstorms in Sheffield.

By Alex Wilkinson
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 11:26 am

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Sheffield by the United Kingdom's national weather service, Met Office, with showers expected this evening.

So far warning has been issued, however no thunder is forecast at present – showers both light and heavy are both expected this evening.

Yellow warning defined by Met Office as ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring disruption during Wednesday afternoon and evening’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Met Office issue yellow warning for thunderstorms. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Tramlines 2022: Weather forecast for this year's annual music festival...

We take a look at how the weather will fare on Wednesday as temperatures drop significantly from the record highs of Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 20:

11am: Sunny intervals – 24C temperature – less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

12pm: Sunny intervals – 25C temperature – less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

1pm: Cloudy – 25C temperature – less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

2pm: Cloudy – 25C temperature – 10 per cent chance of rain.

3pm: Cloudy – 24C temperature – 10 per cent chance of rain.

4pm: Cloudy – 23C temperature – 10 per cent chance of rain.

5pm: Cloudy – 22C temperature – 10 per cent chance of rain.

6pm: Rain – 22C temperature – 50 per cent chance of rain.

7pm: Heavy Rain – 20C temperature – 70 per cent chance of rain – yellow warning for thunderstorm.

8pm: Rain – 20C temperature – 50 per cent chance of rain – yellow warning for thunderstorm.

9pm: Rain – 19C temperature – 50 per cent chance of rain.

10pm: Overcast – 19C temperature – 10 per cent chance of rain.

Met OfficeSheffieldUnited Kingdom