With Tramlines Festival 2022 only a few days away (July 22 - 24), the question on everyone’s mind is “are there any tickets left?”

Boasting a line up of classic, beloved artists such as Madness and Kasabian alongside contemporary favourites Sam Fender and Self Esteem, an estimated 40,000 attendees are expected to converge into Hillsborough Park.

One of the first festivals during the summer period, Tramlines Festival 2022 looks set to eclipse 2021’s attendance figures when the festival was chosen last year as part of the UK government’s Events Research Programme during the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But are there still tickets available?

Ticketing websites including Tramlines Festival 2022, Gigantic Tickets and Stubhub have either sold out or have limited tickets to the festival.

Tramlines runs its own resale service for attendees no longer available to attend, but as of writing, have exhausted even the allocation of returns.

Official ticket vendors including Ticketmaster , See Tickets and Vivid Seats have also all sold out.

Tramlines’ ticketing partner, Gigantic Tickets , currently has a waiting list for those with the time and patience to pick up a last minute deal.

The Fringe at Tramlines

For those who missed out on tickets to the Hillsborough Park event but still want to be a part of the festivities, The Fringe at Tramlines does provide an alternative arts and culture programme across Sheffield.

Devonshire Green plays host to The Fringe Stage, a family friendly, managed, area highlighting the best of world music and local emerging talent - and best of all it’s free to attend.

This year to complement UEFA Women’s EURO ‘22 taking place in the city the stage will highlight female artists and DJs.

Sing-a-long Sunday is your chance to see just how many lyrics of your family favourites you really can remember.

The Peace Gardens Stage will also be a family friendly, managed, area with DJs playing a variety of genres from 80s & 90s and the best of local emerging talent.

Radio Sheffield’s Sile Sabanda will host as well as taking a turn at the decks herself.

Attendees in Sheffield unlucky enough to miss out on Tramlines Festival 2022 tickets still have The Fringe across the city this weekend.

The Fringe at Tramlines Festival 2022 line-up and set times

Saturday line-up and set times

The Fringe Stage

12:00-21:00 - MC April Ess (MCs throughout the day)

12:00-13:00 - Dubcentral DJs

13:00-13:30 - Speed For Lovers

13:30-14:30 - DJ Andy H

14:30-15:00 - Neighbourhood Voices

15:00-15:30 - Dubcentral DJs

15:30-16:00 - Blue Street Brass

16:00-16:30 - DJ Broc Pastor

16:30-17:00 - The Free Radicals

17:00-17:45 - DJ Kom Kom

17:45-18:15 - LAIK

18:15-18:45 - Romano Jilo Dancers

18:45-19:30 - Captain Avery & The Cosmic Triceratops Of Intergalactic Peace

19:30-20:00 - DJ Ian Hodgson

20:00-21:00 - Jungle Lion

The Peace Garden Stage

12:00-13:00 - Sile Sibanda

13:00-14:00 - Record Junkie Open Decks

14:00-15:00 - Herbal T & Mikki Reid

15:00-16:00 - Dorian Cox (The Long Blondes)

16:00-17:00 - Jesus Hairdo

17:00-18:00 - nON sTOP eROTIC cABERET

18:00-19:00 - Xariella Music

Sunday line-up and set times

The Fringe Stage

12:00-19:00 - MCs Jonny and Penny (MCs throughout the day)

12:00-13:00 - DJ Papa Al

13:00-13:30 - Teah Lewis

13:30-14:00 - DJ Rob Cotterell

14:00-14:30 - Before Breakfast

14:30-15:00 - DJ Myna

15:00-15:30 - The Tin Soldiers

15:30-16:00 - DJ Jimmy The Gent

16:00-16:30 - Solar Love Society

16:30-17:00 - DJ Kat Sugi

17:00-17:30 - The Beatles Project

17:30-18:00 - DJ The Disorientalist

18:00-19:00 - Highway Child

The Peace Stage

12:00-13:00 - Sile Sibanda

13:00-14:00 - Jimmy The Gent

14:00-15:00 - Record Junkie Open Decks

15:00-16:30 - Henry (The Orielles)

16:30-18:00 - Emily Pilbeam (BBC Introducing)

A number of local venues and spaces will also be operating a Fringe-based programme too, for those who are feeling particularly adventurous and want to wander off the beaten path.