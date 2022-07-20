With Tramlines Festival 2022 only a few days away (July 22 - 24), the question on everyone’s mind is “are there any tickets left?”
Boasting a line up of classic, beloved artists such as Madness and Kasabian alongside contemporary favourites Sam Fender and Self Esteem, an estimated 40,000 attendees are expected to converge into Hillsborough Park.
One of the first festivals during the summer period, Tramlines Festival 2022 looks set to eclipse 2021’s attendance figures when the festival was chosen last year as part of the UK government’s Events Research Programme during the pandemic.
But are there still tickets available?
Tramlines runs its own resale service for attendees no longer available to attend, but as of writing, have exhausted even the allocation of returns.
Official ticket vendors including Ticketmaster, See Tickets and Vivid Seats have also all sold out.
Tramlines’ ticketing partner, Gigantic Tickets, currently has a waiting list for those with the time and patience to pick up a last minute deal.
The Fringe at Tramlines
For those who missed out on tickets to the Hillsborough Park event but still want to be a part of the festivities, The Fringe at Tramlines does provide an alternative arts and culture programme across Sheffield.
Devonshire Green plays host to The Fringe Stage, a family friendly, managed, area highlighting the best of world music and local emerging talent - and best of all it’s free to attend.
This year to complement UEFA Women’s EURO ‘22 taking place in the city the stage will highlight female artists and DJs.
Sing-a-long Sunday is your chance to see just how many lyrics of your family favourites you really can remember.
The Peace Gardens Stage will also be a family friendly, managed, area with DJs playing a variety of genres from 80s & 90s and the best of local emerging talent.
Radio Sheffield’s Sile Sabanda will host as well as taking a turn at the decks herself.
The Fringe at Tramlines Festival 2022 line-up and set times
Saturday line-up and set times
The Fringe Stage
- 12:00-21:00 - MC April Ess (MCs throughout the day)
- 12:00-13:00 - Dubcentral DJs
- 13:00-13:30 - Speed For Lovers
- 13:30-14:30 - DJ Andy H
- 14:30-15:00 - Neighbourhood Voices
- 15:00-15:30 - Dubcentral DJs
- 15:30-16:00 - Blue Street Brass
- 16:00-16:30 - DJ Broc Pastor
- 16:30-17:00 - The Free Radicals
- 17:00-17:45 - DJ Kom Kom
- 17:45-18:15 - LAIK
- 18:15-18:45 - Romano Jilo Dancers
- 18:45-19:30 - Captain Avery & The Cosmic Triceratops Of Intergalactic Peace
- 19:30-20:00 - DJ Ian Hodgson
- 20:00-21:00 - Jungle Lion
The Peace Garden Stage
- 12:00-13:00 - Sile Sibanda
- 13:00-14:00 - Record Junkie Open Decks
- 14:00-15:00 - Herbal T & Mikki Reid
- 15:00-16:00 - Dorian Cox (The Long Blondes)
- 16:00-17:00 - Jesus Hairdo
- 17:00-18:00 - nON sTOP eROTIC cABERET
- 18:00-19:00 - Xariella Music
Sunday line-up and set times
The Fringe Stage
- 12:00-19:00 - MCs Jonny and Penny (MCs throughout the day)
- 12:00-13:00 - DJ Papa Al
- 13:00-13:30 - Teah Lewis
- 13:30-14:00 - DJ Rob Cotterell
- 14:00-14:30 - Before Breakfast
- 14:30-15:00 - DJ Myna
- 15:00-15:30 - The Tin Soldiers
- 15:30-16:00 - DJ Jimmy The Gent
- 16:00-16:30 - Solar Love Society
- 16:30-17:00 - DJ Kat Sugi
- 17:00-17:30 - The Beatles Project
- 17:30-18:00 - DJ The Disorientalist
- 18:00-19:00 - Highway Child
The Peace Stage
- 12:00-13:00 - Sile Sibanda
- 13:00-14:00 - Jimmy The Gent
- 14:00-15:00 - Record Junkie Open Decks
- 15:00-16:30 - Henry (The Orielles)
- 16:30-18:00 - Emily Pilbeam (BBC Introducing)
A number of local venues and spaces will also be operating a Fringe-based programme too, for those who are feeling particularly adventurous and want to wander off the beaten path.
A full line up of participating venues can be found on Welcome To Sheffield’s dedicated Fringe page.