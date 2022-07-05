The Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is bringing back the mandatory face mask policy after it was dropped last month.

Dr Jennifer Hill, Medical Director (Operations), said: “We have been closely monitoring the Covid situation and although we are sorry that we have had to take this step again, we believe it is important for us to act given the increase in Covid incidence.

“We ask everyone coming onto our sites to please make sure they wear a mask. We are very grateful for the continued public support and will continue to keep the situation under review.”

The Trust says face coverings will be freely available at entrances and on wards to anyone who does not have one.